Workshop to focus on labour mobility

THE role of immigration on labour will be the focus of a Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat workshop in Samoa.

It will be held at the Secretariat of the Pacific Immigration Directors Conference.

The conference theme is: “Our Waka: Advancing approaches to regional migration challenges for a safe and prosperous Pacific.”

The workshop will be an information-sharing opportunity for the Forum secretariat and conference delegates.

Last year, Pacific Islands Forum leaders called for greater coordination of regional efforts to improve the mobility of businesses and skilled personnel across the region.

Delegates will have the opportunity to share views on their roles on labour mobility and the proposed Forum-wide business travel card.

They will see how they can work with other key facilitators of labour mobility in the region to streamline visa and permit applications and approval processes, to facilitate a seamless movement of skilled personnel for extended temporary stays across the region.

The conference is being attended by heads of immigration departments of conference member countries.

The workshop will address issues around supportive policies, regulations and procedures to facilitate the seamless movement of businesspersons and professionals across the region.

