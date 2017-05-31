Workshop focuses on drug abuse

A WORKSHOP on drugs and illicit substance abuse was recently organised by the Department of Justice and Attorney-General through the National Narcotics Bureau.

The bureau now comes under the department.

Department secretary Dr Lawrence Kalinoe said drug and alcohol abuse was destroying the lives of young people.

“It is a very big problem and that we the leaders of today cannot turn a blind eye to,” Kalinoe said.

“We need to take drastic steps in dealing with it now, or we will regret later when it becomes worse.”

Kalinoe gave an example of his village, Avitup in the East Sepik, where children were no longer going to school by the

time they reached grade six, seven and eight.

He said the boys chose to skip classes and smoke marijuana.

“It may seem sad and frightening, but I believe this is the scenario not only in my village but in many communities in our country,” he said.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to it. We have been given the legislative mandate by the National Narcotics Control Bureau Act of 1992 to lead the fight, to stand up to this challenge and to

stop this scourge that’s eating into our society.”

Like this: Like Loading...