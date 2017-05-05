Workshop focuses on gender equality

THE Papua New Guinea-Australia partnership continues its focus on improving gender equality and ending family sexual violence in the country.

A recent visit by anti-violence campaigner and 2015 Australian of the Year, Rosie Batty, was an opportunity for the partnership to showcase some of its achievements.

In the law and justice sector, Australia in partnership with the Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee (FSVAC), is working to improve coordination and quality of services provided to survivors of violence.

Australian High Commission minister counsellor Rod Hilton said a recent workshop brought together provincial police, state lawyers and other stakeholders to identify challenges and opportunities to improve services such as legal aid, medical attention and psychosocial services for the survivors of violence.

“An effective response to ending family and sexual violence is about better access to justice, improved support services and ultimately, prevention,” Hilton said.

Secretary for the Department of Justice and Attorney-General and chairman of the National FSVAC, Dr Lawrence Kalinoe, described the workshop as an investment that would make a real impact on the lives of people.

“We have to make sure that whatever is written in the law, actually gets translated into physical, tangible systems on the ground and that they function properly,” Kalinoe said.

Batty, who was the guest speaker at the workshop, commended participants for their passion and commitment to bringing about change.

Batty said family violence needed to be part of the conversations at schools, in the workplace and at homes all over the world.

“Family violence exists in every community across Australia,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...