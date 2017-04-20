Workshop focuses on resource sector

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum has noticed improvements in the reporting on the country’s resource sector, according to vice-president Richard Kassman.

He attributed this to involving media personnel in workshops and events concerning the resource sector.

Kassman attended the opening of the two-day 2017 PNG resource industry communications workshop held last week in Port Moresby. It was hosted by the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

It focused on giving the media a better understanding of the mining and petroleum sectors.

The workshop featured presentations from industry representatives and the media plus training sessions conducted by Professional Public Relations Australia.

It is a media and public relations agency which had worked with many corporations around the world to improve their communications processes and methods.

“Over those years, sessions on licensing, legislation, social development, royalty payments and project updates were presented to the wider media,” Kassman said.

“While we have seen some improvements in the reporting on the resource sector, the chamber is very much aware that we must continue to play a role in ensuring that journalists are consistently helped to better understand the PNG resource industry.

“The chamber also has a role to ensure that the very people who engage with most of the media have the right set of communication skills to improve their engagement with the media. I would like to challenge us of our roles, those of us within the industry and the media people.

“We have a greater responsibility as a developing nation – a nation that is relying on resources.”

