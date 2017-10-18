Workshop held to expand technical, vocational education

A strategic planning consultative workshop on technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) was held last week to expand the programme by establishing new institutions and emphasising on quality outcomes.

The workshop was attended by provincial education planners and stakeholders of the education department.

Deputy Secretary, Tvet and Unesco Wini Leka said the main objectives of this workshop was for the implementation of Tvet expansion to establish:

Vocational training centres in all 89 districts;

one technical high school in each province;

one technical or business college per province; and,

Two polytechnic institutions in each region of PNG according to the Department of Education Corporate Plan 2016-2018, Strategic

Management Plan 2011-2020 and Vision 2050.

Leka said the workshop was aimed at improving the Tvet curriculum and partnership between stakeholders.

He said the workshop was the way forward to encourage Tvet students to tap into technical fields after training in Tvet institutions.

“I urge the provincial planners, implementers and Tvet school operaters to stay focused with the planned achievements and indicators for the institutions,” he said.

“The system must provide a vibrant, responsive and efficient Tvet.”

