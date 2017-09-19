Workshop held to improve relief-assistance skills during emergencies

THE International Organisation (IOM) for Migration and the National Disaster Centre are conducting a week-long workshop on mass evacuation and disaster preparedness.

The workshop this week in Port Moresby, is to improve the skills of provincial disaster coordinators and State agencies in providing relief assistance during emergencies and disasters.

IOM in-country disaster coordinator Wonesai Sithole said it was important to know how to save lives during disasters.

“Disaster officers and agencies of the State and organisations responsible for disasters play an important role in saving lives during disasters and emergencies,” Sithole said.

“It can simply be compared to a doctor or a medical officer giving a wrong medical treatment to a patient at the hospital which results in the patient’s illness getting worse or even death.

“If disaster officers and coordinators in the districts don’t plan ahead, organise properly and coordinate mass evacuation or conduct rescue during disasters, it can lead to the problems getting worse and lives being lost.”

The training was suggested because of the poor disaster response in certain disaster affected areas where the IOM conducted case studies.

It included the recent fire at Hanuabada in the National Capital District which affected more than 200 people.

Director for National Disaster Centre Martin Mose thanked IOM for partnering with them to conduct the workshop.

Participants include provincial disaster coordinators, officers from the PNG Fire Service, St John Ambulance, medical professionals, police officers, including Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi, and other organisations.

Like this: Like Loading...