Workshop held to review plans

A WORKSHOP was held in Milne Bay recently to see the achievements of districts and different sectors of the provincial administration.

The sectorial heads and district administrators met at Bubuleta, a government station outside of Alotau, to review the integrated provincial development plan (IPDP) and the Milne Bay Administration Corporate Plan 2014-2017.

Provincial administrator Michael Kape said another aspect of the workshop was to integrate the provincial administration with the districts and local level governments.

Kape said although the politicians had their own differences at their level, the administration had to understand the plans and integrate them.

“We are the custodians of government systems, processes and therefore this workshop is to help us understand the two plans and their integration,” Kape said.

The IPDP is a guide for the province and captures the strategic priorities of the medium term development goals among others.

The corporate plan on the other hand is an operational document that provides the directions for the Milne Bay administration to improve its overall performance and to better deliver services.

The corporate plan was put in place to enhance corporate management and governance and to complement and empower the provincial administration and its personnel to effectively deliver the five-year priority programmes.

“We have been providing positive reports, and I think we have done very well,” Kape said.

Milne Bay has seen progressive development over the years in terms of infrastructure projects, road construction and maintenance, communication coverage through mobile communication and business development through cooperative societies and the informal sector.

Other notable infrastructure development that were initiated were the Transit Hotel, the provincial government administration buildings, a police housing unit and the upgrading of the Alotau General hospital.

