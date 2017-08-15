Workshop held to revive inactive authority

A WORKSHOP is underway in Kokopo, East New Britain to revitalise the Nimamar Rural Local Level Government Special Purpose Authority’s administrative structure which has been inactive for 13 years.

The weeklong workshop was opened by deputy governor and Nimamar LLG president Ambrose Silul yesterday and attended by officers from the Department of Provincial and Local Government Affairs, Mineral Resources Authority, Department of Finance and the Nimamar LLG.

Senior public servant Gabriel Ngat said the team from the national level was happy to work with the LLG officers to facilitate the workshop for the revitalisation of the Nimamar constitution and the re-alignment and restructure of the special purposes authority.

Ngat said an outcome of the workshop would be to complete the revised constitution and present it to the authority’s board for endorsement before it was presented to the assembly in Lihir.

The second outcome was to complete the re-organisation of the authority.

Silul said the review of the authority would give prominence to the current Lihir agreement reviews of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to be finalised and signed by parties to the agreement.

