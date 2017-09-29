Workshop helps participants to see signs, symptoms of cancer

Most participants at the cancer education and awareness workshops conducted by the Papua New Guinea Cancer Foundation can now tell the signs and symptoms of cancer, says programme manager Priscilla Napoleon.

She said they were happy to know 80 per cent of the participants had reported learning something new about how cancer developed, signs and symptoms and how to best protect themselves.

Napoleon said at the workshops, health educators also encouraged participants to make healthy lifestyle choices like not chewing betelnut and smoking, reducing consumption of alcohol, eating healthy and exercising regularly.

She said the foundation would be hosting a full day of cancer education workshops, sponsored by JM Ocean Avenue, at the Royal Papua Yacht Club on Monday, Oct 9.

This is in recognition of Women’s Cancer Awareness Month in October.

“The Pinktober cancer education and awareness workshops will be conducted by the Papua New Guinea Cancer Foundation health educator and will focus on cervical, breast and mouth cancer prevention,” Napoleon said.

Chief executive officer, Dadi Toka Jnr, said according to Papua New Guinea Institute of the Medical Research, two women died every day in Papua New Guinea from cervical cancer.

“This make cervical cancer the most common cancer affecting women in Papua New Guinea, and therefore, women’s cancer awareness is important to all,” he said.

