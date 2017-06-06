Workshop to strengthen road safety measures

The Department of Works has hosted workshops in Port Moresby and Lae aimed at strengthening road safety measures across Papua New Guinea.

The two Australian-funded workshops coincided with the fourth UN Global Road Safety Week recently and brought together key partners in order to promote improved road safety.

The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 1,000 lives are lost on PNG’s roads each year. This tragic loss of life has a long lasting economic and human cost. The workshops focused on how to make roads safer for all road users, including by promoting more responsible road use and reducing speed.

Deputy Secretary Gabriel Tomtai is pleased with the progress that the Department of Works is making in this field.

“The Department of Works is committed to continuing to improve engineering standards for safer, more reliable roads in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“But road safety is a shared responsibility and so it is also critically important to raise awareness in the community.”

At the workshop, the Department of Works launched a new road safety manual that provides detailed standards and drawings for traffic management at road worksites.

Tomtai explained why this was an important step forward: “Road accidents are three times as likely at worksites as on the rest of the network. This means increased danger for pedestrians, construction workers, motorists and the travelling public.”

