Workshop targets people affected by tribal conflicts

THIRTY-two representatives from tribal conflict areas of Bulolo in Morobe and Kandep in Enga attended a two-day workshop on conflict resolution in Port Moresby this week.

The workshop was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) of the United Nations Migrations Agency.

United Nations Migrations emergencies and disaster management coordinator Wonesai Sithole told The National that the workshop was a community-based tribal conflict mitigation and public resolution training.

Sithole said he was training provincial law enforcing officers and other committees that included socio-economic groups in the two communities (Bulolo and Kandep) that were currently affected by tribal conflicts.

“Our main focus was on people from Bulolo and Kandep because they have been highly-affected by tribal conflicts,” he said.

Sithole said the idea was to come up with approaches to deal with tribal fights in various communities and how to resolve disputes through mediation.

“I have been imparting skills on mediation, negotiation and peace building in communities and have also been teaching them skills on how communities can develop upon peace building.”

Sithole said tribal conflicts also hindered progress and many developments that were supposed to be happening in communities.

“When communities enforce peace, they create an enabling environment for development. So how to sustain those developments through building peace in their communities was the priority of this workshop.”

Like this: Like Loading...