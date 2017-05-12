Workshop on tourism development held

A TWO-DAY pilot planning workshop on tourism development in Kimbe aims to bring decision makers together to plan tourism development in West New Britain.

The objective is to explore and improve decision-making on tourism development in the Bismarck Sea, using the East and Central Nakanai local level government areas as a case study.

Dr. James Butler from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation said it would assist decision-makers in the use of new tools to assess the cost and benefits of tourism, and how to manage that when the future was uncertain with climate change, population growth and economic changes.

It is a two-year project under the Coral Triangle Initiative which seeks to promote sustainable development in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor Leste, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

The project is a case study on how to do sea sketch planning better, which basically is integrated planning from land to the ocean.

The project is funded by the Australian Government through CSIRO and the Nature Conservancy which is facilitating the workshop.

Participants attending the workshop are from East and West New Britain.

