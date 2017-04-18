World Bank: Country’s growth rate to rise to 3pc

THE country’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate is expected to rise to 3 per cent in 2017, and increase by 0.2 annually, according to a World Bank update.

The World Bank said in its East Asia and Pacific Economic Update 2017 the rise followed a substantial decline in 2016 – compared to 2015 – of the growth rates due to varying outputs from the resource and non-source sectors.

“Economic growth declined to 2.4 per cent in 2016 from 6.8 per cent in 2015,” it said.

Growth in the non-resource sector contributed 2.3 percentage points to overall growth in 2016, while the resource sector contributed 0.1 percentage points.

“One of the primary reasons for the lower growth rate in 2016 compared to the two previous years is the base effects associated with PNG’s liquefied natural gas project commencing production in 2014 and reaching full capacity in 2015.”

The World Bank update also noted that the election period posed a momentary challenge to the economy in terms of maintaining macroeconomic stability.

“Papua New Guinea is gearing up for elections in mid-2017. In the midst of preparations, the government continues to face a cash shortage that emanates from a continuation of the low global commodity price environment.

“There are several challenges both in the near term and the medium to longer term. Firstly, maintaining macroeconomic stability over the election period is a near-term challenge.

“Other domestic near term challenges include the government’s ability to maintain a prudent fiscal stance and ensure public service delivery, particularly infrastructure, in the face of limited revenue receipts.

“Limited foreign exchange inflows owing to low commodity prices will continue to be a challenge throughout 2017.”

