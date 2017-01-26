World Bank to support road maintenance

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says the World Bank is working with the Government to repair and maintain highways around the nation.

He recently met World Bank officials in Port Moresby.

“Ensuring highway maintenance and repair is just as important as building new highways around our nation,” he said.

“Too often we have seen great roads and highways built. But when you go back after 10 years, they are falling apart.

“Our Government is not repeating the mistakes of the past and we are being proactive to maintain our national road infrastructure.”

They include the Highlands Highway, Sepik Highway, Hiratano and Magi Highway, Ramu-Madang Highway, New Britain Highway, Boluminski Highway and the West Coast Highway in New Ireland.

He said the Government would engage with the World Bank and the private sector to develop maintenance and repair programmes as part of the national highway network expansion.

“The World Bank has significant experience around the world on road maintenance and working with the private sector,” he said.

“The Government and the World Bank share the perspective that the private sector has to be consulted in the processes of tender preparation and execution.

“We will continue to work with the World Bank on implementing a program that will go to the market and engage contractors to repair and maintain specific sections of roads.”

Like this: Like Loading...