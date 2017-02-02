World Cup affirms country as hosts

By ISAAC LIRI

HAVING three Rugby League World Cup matches in Papua New Guinea this year is going to be another historical sporting achievement for the country.

With the event confirmed, delegates from the Rugby League International Federation, NRL PNG, National Football Stadium, Oil Search Ltd, PNG Rugby Football League and Port Moresby Rugby League gathered in an official ceremony yesterday to launch the venue (National Football Stadium) schedule for three world cup matches.

Chairman of the National Football Stadium Trustees and Oil Search managing director Peter Botten said the venue wojuld be ready to accommodate the Papua New Guinea Kumuls when they host Wales Dragons (Oct 28), Ireland Woflhounds (Nov 5) and the United States Tomahawks (Nov 12).

“As the chairman of the NFS Trustees, we are really excited about putting on the three games as it is the first time for the Rugby League World Cup to be brought to the nation and the NFS will be looking forward to share the experience with the country,” Botten said.

He also mentioned that the NFS was considering the possibility of expanding its seating capacity to accommodate more people to watch the three world cup matches live, but that would be confirmed later.

Rugby League International Federation general manager commercial and marketing Rohan Sawyer said as organisers, they were thrilled to bring the world cup matches to PNG for the first time.

He acknowledged the national government through the Sports Ministry for pushing and making it possible for PNG to be a partial host.

“We are delighted to officially confirm that Papua New Guinea through the National Football Stadium will be hosting three world cup matches. The RLIF monitored the NFS as a fitting venue to accommodate rugby world cup matches that will be telecast throughout the world,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said the RLIF recognised the NFS as a world class venue on a new scale for rugby league and was excited to bring the world cup matches to PNG.

Sawyer also announced PNG Company Oil Search as a platinum sponsor of the 2017 global event.

“Oil Search will also be a platinum sponsor of the World Cup and we welcome Peter Botten and his team.”

Like this: Like Loading...