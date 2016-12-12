World Cup brought the world to PNG

PRIME Minister O’Neill, many thanks to you for bringing the world to Papua New Guinea.

The world was watching Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in PNG.

As a woman from Kundis who attended Anditale High School in Kompiam Ambum, Enga, in the 1990s, I appeal to our people to open their eyes and see what the O’Neill Government is doing in bringing services and development to your remote areas.

For last 40 years, I have seen Ambum Kompiam people living in the darkness with bad roads, no electricity and no trade stores.

Our people used traditional roads to travel to Wabag town to sell their garden produce and buy goods from the stores.

I also convey my special thanks to the Prime Minister, Kompiam Ambum MP John Pundari, Enga Governer Sir Peter Ipatas and Mapai Transport Jacob Luke for the K32 million road sealing project district.

Malana Ambaip

Ambum Kompiam, Enga

