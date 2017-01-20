World Cup CEO in capital for meeting

THE chief executive officer of the 2017 World Rugby League Cup, Andrew Hill, pictured, and his team arrived in Port Moresby yesterday for discussions on how best Papua New Guinea could deliver the event.

PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka told The National that Hill and his team would meet with the Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko representing the Government and National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop as the host of three World Cup games.

Tsaka said the co-funding arrangment between the Government and NCD Commission would be confirmed at the meeting.

The WRLC team will also meet with PNGRFL board and CEO Reatau Rau.

Tsaka said the Government, NCD and PNGRFL would also discuss setting up a host organizing committee for the WRLC to deliver three matches between Oct 28 and Nov 12 at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

“Once the HOC is appointed ticketing and prices will be finalised with other arrangements to progress leading to the World Cup,” Tsaka said.

“We look forward to the meetings with Andrew and his team over the weekend. This is a very important year for rugby league in the country, as we prepare to host rugby league world cup matches for the first time.

PNG play Wales on Oct 28, Ireland on Nov 5 and the USA on Nov 12.

Tsaka said the PNGRFL had discussions with the National Football Stadium Trustees on increasing the seating capacity of the venue from 15,000 to 20,000 to cater for the demand.

