World Cup a dream come true: Bai

By ISAAC LIRI

HAVING the Rugby League World Cup in Papua New Guinea for the first time is a dream come true for current and former players, Marcus Bai says.

The former Kumul and Melbourne Storm great said that he was over the moon when he learned of the agreement that PNG would co-host three games of the event with Australia and New Zealand; against Wales (Oct 28), Ireland (Nov 5) and the US (Nov 12) at the National Football Stadium.

“To have three games played here in PNG is a milestone, it is a dream come true for all us players,” Bai said. “This is but a bridge our young players should strengthen to achieve their aspirations.”

The Bialla, West New Briton local was named a PNG Rugby League World Cup Oil Search ambassador this week.

This will see him travel with the Paul Barriere Trophy when it arrives in September for a nationwide tour.

“It’s an honour for me to be part of this occasion. I thank the Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko and PNGRFL hairman Sandis Tsaka for the tremendous work they have done for the code,” Bai said.

Like this: Like Loading...