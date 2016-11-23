World Cup to open doors for PNG soccer

PAPUA New Guinea’s campaign in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup has come to an end.

But it may be the starting of a new chapter in taking the code of football (soccer) to the next level.

Our thanks go to the PNG U-20 Women’s Coach Lisa Cole and her management team for doing their very best in accomplishing a lot for Papua New Guinea women’s football, as in preparing the PNG women’s team for this world-class tournament.

Some of us are aware of the enormous task that took over two years to bring the girls to this level where they have shown in a small way that they can take on the best in the world – regardless of the obstacles in front of them.

Our thanks also go to everyone behind the scenes who have put in their utmost to prepare our girls.

And to all the girls in the team, thanks a lot for giving your time in representing our nation in this tournament.

The same goes to their parents and guardians who supported them through everything.

It is our hope now that the girls in the PNG team will spend the remaining days in this FIFA tournament picking up skills displayed by the top teams in the tournament who are now heading into the finals.

This also goes to any young woman who wants to represent PNG in the future.

These visiting champion teams will be representing their nations in senior women’s international football tournaments in years to come and you must learn as much as you can while they are here.

Watch how Japan, Germany, France and the United States play.

Watch how they have perfected their passes and worked on their game plan.

Sit in the stands, or beside the TV set, and pick up individual

skills and set plays that these teams use.

You, the PNG girls, are privileged to be watching all those top teams playing right at your doorstep.

With the skills learned, we hope you will continue to improve your game in the region, which should mean working towards beating New Zealand, the champion here in Oceania.

Look to the future, learn and improve your skills to raise the bar of the code here in our nation.

We wish you and your management team all the best in the future.

Pro PNG Soccer

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...