World Cup rugby league trophy attracts people to Goroka show

THE Paul Barriere Trophy was one of the attractions at the annual Goroka show especially among rugby league fans.

Children who participated in the Pikinini Show on Friday also had the opportunity to see and touch the trophy, and take pictures with it.

The trophy was then taken around the traditional dancing arena on Saturday.

Oil Search managing director Peter Botten, 2017 Rugby League World Cup chief executive officer Andrew Hill, former Brisbane Broncos, Maroons and Australian rugby league legend Lote Tuqiri brought the trophy.

Botten told the people that they should be privileged to see the trophy.

He said rugby league was PNG’s national sport and Oil Search was pleased to bring the trophy to Goroka.

Botten and Hill thanked the people of Goroka and Eastern Highlands for the warm reception.

