World Cup trophy draws crowd

Papua New Guinea’s pride and passion for rugby league was on show ahead 2017 World Cup next month, with large crowds turning out to see the Paul Barrière Trophy as it makes its way around the country.

More than 30,000, who attended the Goroka Show, viewed the iconic World Cup as the Oil Search Trophy took its Highlands tour.

The tour, which continues until Oct 13, began in Port Moresby and has so far visited Lae, Wau, Bulolo, Goroka, and places in between, with helicopters used to access villages.

Rugby League World Cup 2017 chief executive Andrew Hill, who is in PNG with the tour, said the scenes he had witnessed indicated how excited and proud the country was about hosting the PNG Kumuls’ matches in the tournament.

“Rugby league truly unites PNG and the tour reminds those involved in the game of the positive impact sport can have,” Hill said.

“The passion and pride that the country has for rugby league is second to none and it has been fantastic to see people in all parts of PNG able to share in the excitement of hosting the World Cup.

“Through the support of Oil Search and the vision of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, we were able to take the trophy all around the country and I want to thank Oil Search managing director Peter Botten, who has joined me on the tour.”

With the Kumuls to play the Prime Minister’s 13 in a double-header with the Jillaroos and PNG Orchids at the National Football Stadium on Saturday and the Hunters playing grand final on Sunday, the excitement will continue to build.

PNG will host three matches in the World Cup against Wales on Oct 28, Ireland on Nov and USA on Nov 12.

Tickets can be bought via the tournament’s official website RLWC2017.com or from all the Brian Bell, Stop N Shop and Big Roosters stores in Port Moresby.

Ticket prices: K30 for seats in the north and south grandstands, K50 for seats in the eastern grandstand, K80 for seats in the wings of the western grandstand; and, K120 for seats in the covered western grandstand.

