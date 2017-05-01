World Cup trophy on tour

THE Paul Barriére Trophy, the prestigious Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) trophy left PNG yesterday after a very short historical visit — courtesy of Oil Search Limited’s PNG trophy tour.

During this short visit, many people from all walks of life — school children, villagers, sports people and the public — had an opportunity to see it.

Many former Kumul greats from the villages of Hanuabada and Porebada also joined the occasion, with former Kumul and PNG Rugby league legend Marcus Bai.

The trophy arrived on Thursday afternoon and was taken to the Oil Search head office in Port Moresby, accompanied by RLWC officials and Oil Search Trophy Tour ambassador Marcus Bai.

It then paid a visit to the NCD City Hall.

The next day, it continued to the Motuan villages of Porebada and Hanuabada.

Former PNG Kumul players joined in the festivities.

Boreboa Primary School was the only school that was included in the short tour and made the most, showing true PNG spirit, embracing and welcoming the Paul Barrière Trophy with a guard of honour from the school gates up to the assembly area.

The Fan Zone at the Vision City amphitheatre provided more opportunities for the public as people lined up to get images with the trophy while a school rugby clinic was conducted by PNGNRL officials teaching children basic rugby drills.

The trophy was taken around the grounds at the National Football Stadium at half-time during the Intrust Super Cup game between PNG Hunters and Northern Pride, for members of the public to see, and many used the opportunity to take pictures of the trophy.

While the tour of the original trophy was short, Oil Search will be conducting a national wide tour of the replica of the trophy in September and October, ahead of the first game when the PNG LNG Kumuls take on Wales.

