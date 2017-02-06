World market determines local fuel prices

COSTS have gradually increased for components that determine the Import Price Parity (IPP) for fuel items, says Puma Energy general manager Hulala Tokome.

He said the increases on the world market determined the retail pricing of fuel items in PNG as regulated by the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC).

“The IPP formula has the value of crude as one of the components that are used to calculate this (fuel price). Along with other elements like the US dollar exchange rate, shipping and the international value of product pricing all change on a daily basis. These are used to deliver the base pricing for the IPP calculation,” Tokome told The National.

“Over recent months these costs have gradually increased in the world market and these are reflected in the retail pricing at the pump, as regulated by ICCC.

