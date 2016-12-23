World Rugby weighs in

WORLD Rugby has been forced to step into the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union’s affairs reaffirming their recognition of Ben Frame as the sport’s interim president.

The point was made in a letter from World Rugby’s head of development and international relations David Carrigy to Sports Minster Justin Tkatchenko last Friday.

The letter was copied to several individuals in the PNG sporting community including Frame, PNG Olympic Committee secretary-general Auvita Rapilla, Sports first secretary Walter Yangomia, the Oceania Rugby executive committee and World Rugby’s Oceania Rugby Services Manager Bruce Cook.

“I am writing regarding the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union (PNGRFU),” Carrigy said in the letter.

“World Rugby understands that certain governance issues have been raised and that there is a dispute as to the rightful governance of PNGRFU.

“The current PNGRFU, which we understand is operated under a constitution finally approved at the 2015 Annual General Meeting, is led by Mr Ben Frame as Interim President.

“As far as World Rugby is aware, the constitution has been voted on and accepted by members of the PNGRFU at an AGM and pending advice to the contrary with regard to any reasons why it is not valid, it is the document that World Rugby recognises as the governing document of PNGRFU.”

This comes after the “interim” PNGRFU executive headed by Steven Kami and backed by a number of the Port Moresby fraternity and the majority of provincial unions, announced its intiatives as well as reasons for taking pre-emptive action to disregard Frame’s position and indeed that of the mandated PNGRFU board.

The new group has the backing of Tkatchenko, who publically endorsed Kami last month at a laucnhing of the Jonah Lomu Legacy Cup sevens tournament in Port Moresby.

“We understand that you have recognised the appointment of certain people into positions within the PNGRFU governance structure.

“Whilst fully respecting the remit of your office, we note that in respect of World Rugby’s Bye-Laws, political interference is prohibited,” Carrigy said.

“It is not possible from correspondence received to fully understand the concerns of all parties and we are very happy to engage with you and your department to more fully understand the concerns that you have regarding the governance of PNGRFU.

“Coming back to first principles, an AGM of PNGRFU has been correctly scheduled for January 2017 and we would encourage all parties to attend and properly elect whichever officials the members of PNGRFU choose in accordance with the constitution.”

Kami’s group implemented a new executive structure that accommodates the position of chairman which is separate from the president’s role.

PNG Sports Foundation chief executive officer Peter Tsiamalili Jr was appointed chairman.

Tsiamalili Jr had initially indicated his interest in the presidency however that move drew criticism from some sections of the sports community and the media, who charged that his position as head of the government’s top sports agency, the PNGSF, essentially precluded him from being a candidate.

“We will request Oceania Rugby to send an observer to the upcoming AGM.

“We would also encourage through your office that all parties engaged in this dispute do not allow boardroom differences to interfere with the development and growth of the Game in Papua New Guinea.

“A confirmed programme of events involving the Papua New Guinea Team is planned including playing at the Wellington Sevens tournament on 28/29 January 2017 as part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and upcoming Rugby World Cup Qualifiers.

“All parties are requested to confirm that these important commitments will be met without interruption.”

Kami and the new interim allege that Frame and his executive had been operating under an illegal PNGRFU constitution and had not registered the code under the Investment Promotion Authority as was the process for all sporting bodies.

But their dissatisfaction with PNG rugby’s administration, especially the lack of development and intiatives in the provinces, by the current executive formerly headed by Richard Sapias before his ascension to the presidency of Oceania Rugby, seems to be the underlying cause of the fissure.

