World surf champs set for Madang

THE Papua New Guinea Surfing Association in conjunction with the World Surfing League will host the World Longboard Championships in Tupira, Madang, from March 18-25.

The event will see a total of 56 surfers, both male and female, from around the world converging on PNG, with an expected TV coverage of the event broadcast to 120 million viewers.

PNGSA has also been permitted to include two local surfers into the championships as ‘wildcards’. They will be drawn from a selection process involving 500 local surfers from the 10 surfing clubs in the country.

One male and female wildcard entrants will be able to rub shoulders with the world’s top long board surfers.

Kumul Consolidated Holdings is the major sponsor of the WSL Longboard Championship, chipping in K1 million towards the hosting of the event.

An additional event will be added to the World Surf League’s Longboard Championships which will be a creative expression event that will showcase local surfer’s talents on traditional balsa wood surfboards.

The world’s best longboard surfers will have a chance to experience surfing on the balsa wood boards as they go up against local surfers.

