World told of Pacific climate fear

A DELEGATION from PNG attended the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) technical negotiation session in Bonn, Germany, last week.

Managing director for Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) Ruel Yamuna, who led the delegation of senior officials from CCDA, told The National that PNG’s focus was on a number of agenda items.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama was there as the incoming 23rd Conference of Parties (COP 23) president.

“Prime Minister Bainimarama spoke passionately about the priorities of the upcoming COP 23 meeting and the plight of Pacific Island countries, including his own island country Fiji to extreme changes in weather and events of climate change,” Yamuna said.

He said PNG’s focus was on a number of agenda items such as the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) discussions, carbon markets and framework for non-markets, adaptation fund and other broad financial issues, including Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+).

“We were working closely with colleagues from other Pacific nations through negotiation groups.”

