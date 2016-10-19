World Vision observes Hand Washing Day with students

World Vision commemorated Global Hand Washing Day with students of St Michael’s Primary School in Hanuabada, National Capital District, last Friday.

The event showcased hand washing demonstrations by World Vision staff and item presentations by students from St Michael’s, Hagara Primary School and Badihagwa Secondary School.

Global Hand Washing Day falls on Oct 15 and is commemorated annually around the world. The theme this year was, Make hand washing a habit.

World Vision project manager for the Wash (water, health and sanitation) project Michael Koni said the event at St Michael’s was part of the global event and was an initiative of World Vision Papua New Guinea to stage a global campaign to promote hand washing.

“The key message for this event is to get the students to understand the importance of hand washing to avoid preventable diseases like diarrhea and cholera so this is the key message that we want to stress during the activity,” he said.

He said instead of giving a talk to students, they wanted to get them involved with fun-filled activities to educate them about the importance of hand washing.

“What we want them to understand is that whatever we touch, germs are always on our hands and it is the contact part where we put food in our mouth which is a transition stage where disease can go into our body,” Koni said.

He said St Michael’s was the first school to participate under the Wash project by World Vision and they would roll out the event to other schools within Hanuabada.

He said then the World Vision should look at implementing the project to other schools in Port Moresby and the country.

