Worrying that BPNG’s advice was not heeded

BANK of Papua New Guinea in a daily newspaper report on May 23, 2017 stated ‘total of K21.9 billion outstanding for 2016’. This is really scary for a small developing nation.

A simple villager will not understand what this is all about.

The next time villager goes shopping he/she will realise that price of good is up.

Simply Government will be looking at ways to make revenue. Really does not care about its citizens.

This is plain ignorance by Government not adhering to BPNG’s advice to control expenditure.

Voters, please make wise choices.

Let’s protect our beautiful country.

