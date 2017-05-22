How we worship is important, not where

SOME people think that a certain day is more important than the other days, while others think that all days are the same.

Our Lord Jesus Christ was working every day, even on the Sabbath Day by performing miracles of healing.

But, he was persecuted by the Pharisees and the teachers of Law, the early Sabbath worshipers without knowing he was sent by God.

So let no one make rules about what you eat or drink or about holy days or the new moon festival or the Sabbath, the reality is Jesus Christ, (Col 2:16-17).

The reply of Jesus Christ to the Samaritan woman in their conversation in John chapter four simply explains the kind of worship required by God.

Jesus said to her believe me, woman, the time will come when people will not worship the Father either on this mountain or in Jerusalem.

So, when and where we worship God does not matter, but how we worship, and live our righteous holy life dedicated to his service is required by God.

Anointed Christian

