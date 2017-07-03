This is the worst-managed election

PLEASE allow me to air my view on the front page of Frida’s paper with a picture of the Electoral Commissioner, Patilias Gamato smiling and casting his vote with the title reading “We can do it”.

This title is a subsequent of previous reports outlining the lack of preparedness by the electoral commission in provinces around the country and despite the huge print in bold saying “We can do it” the following pages yet again highlighted additional election-related issues faced around the country.

The electoral commission must know that despite all the effort put into this election it will still go down in history as the worst-managed election in the history of Papua New Guinea, or should I say the most corrupt?

Gabriel, UPNG_Audit

