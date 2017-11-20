WOW Award promoting success, change

By PETER ESILA

THE annual Westpac Outstanding Women’s (WOW) Award is not only about recognition but also about sharing a story to effect change in society, 2016 winner Bosa Togs says at the launching of the WOW awards for 2017-2018 in Port Moresby last week.

“It is about giving a real life example that we need something to change – that motivation, that’s what we should encourage,” she said.

Togs is the Information Technology general manager at Telikom PNG. She oversees Telikom’s IT infrastructure, applications, data and the teams which drive development and innovation.

“Receiving that award really gave me that opportunity to speak to other young people. I probably wouldn’t have done that if I didn’t get that award,” she said.

“I think I am the first in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to receive such a prestigious award.

“Normally we are tucked away in the office. We normally work where we usually don’t want a lot of noise. But I guess something like this (WOW awards) can really transform that. We can really make an impact even if we only talk to machines.”

Togs wanted to see younger women get the WOW award.

“I would really love to see someone receive the award maybe at the age of 20 or less than 40, which will be truly inspirational,” she said.

“If you know somebody who is a champion in her own right, please go ahead and nominate her, encourage her to continue.”

Togs said women in general were champions in their own rights, with or without recognition.

