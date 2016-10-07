Wrath of the Zumin

THE famous Zumin River in the Markham Valley is once again out in full force, making its presence known to the travellers on the Highlands Highway. The river has burst its banks and half of the water is now flowing into the nearby village and onto the highway covering a kilometre for the last month. As a result, two large craters have developed a few metres apart The damage done poses an absolute danger. Concerned authorities must inspect this section of the highway and repair it for the sake of the travelling public.

