Wrights set the stage

WRIGHT brothers Lloyd and Liam have set the stage for Kavieng men’s to take on a likely PMBL side in the men’s semifinals at the National Basketball Championships at the Taurama Aquatic Centre in Port Moresby tomorrow.

Lloyd, 20, and Liam, 18, returned to PNG after their efforts for the national team at the 2015 Pacific Games.

The brothers said they were honoured to lead their mother’s province at the championship.

“It’s good to be back again playing here in this atmosphere and with three wins we’re looking to make the semifinals,” Lloyd said.

“We had only one training session with the local boys but we’ve managed to win so it’s been great.

“Our biggest challenge will be the PMBL teams, they’ve got all the national reps.

“But it’s good to play against them and I hope that we can lift and play our best basketball against them.”

Basketball Federation PNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu said the progressive tallies and placings would be confirmed after the last matches last night.

In pool A, PNG Men’s Basketball League (PMBL) and NCD are currently unbeaten followed by PMBL (3), Alotau and Kerema.

In pool B, Kavieng, PMBL (2), Daru and Lae making up the top four.

