Writer takes gardening as hobby

NOVELIST Alfred Gotaha loves gardening during his spare time at his Gahuku Zuha village outside Goroka town.

He released his latest novel Wantok Richard a few months ago. He returned to his garden last week and harvested 34 taro tubers.

The accountant-cum-novelist told The National that gardening was one of his hobbies.

“I do gardening to keep my free time occupied. I planted taro in our garden. I never thought of harvesting such (a big crop). That was a surprise,” he said.

They planted the taro 12 months ago.

Some were given to his friends and relatives.

