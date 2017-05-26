Writer takes gardening as hobby
NOVELIST Alfred Gotaha loves gardening during his spare time at his Gahuku Zuha village outside Goroka town.
He released his latest novel Wantok Richard a few months ago. He returned to his garden last week and harvested 34 taro tubers.
The accountant-cum-novelist told The National that gardening was one of his hobbies.
“I do gardening to keep my free time occupied. I planted taro in our garden. I never thought of harvesting such (a big crop). That was a surprise,” he said.
They planted the taro 12 months ago.
Some were given to his friends and relatives.