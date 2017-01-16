Wrong to pay locals to lift roadblocks

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill is discouraging businesses from paying landowners to remove road blocks.

“Payments to remove blockages only encourage repeat behaviour and copy-cats, and leads to more problems later,” he said.

Last week, businessman Jacob Luke paid K100,000 to landowners at Guo in Chimbu to allow repairs to the section of the Highlands Highway damaged by a landslide to proceed. The highway is now open.

But O’Neill said such gestures could lead to long-term problems.

“I appreciate the good intention of businesses. But payments outside the normal checks and balances of Government processes often lead to long-term problems,” he said.

He said maintaining an open highways was essential for communities and a priority for the Government.

“The highways are more than just roads. They are lifelines for millions of our people,” he said.

“They are lifelines for small business, for families trying to get their goods to market, and a lifeline for all people who have jobs that depend on open supply chains.”

Meanwhile, Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh has vowed to keep all major roads opened despite funding constraints.

“People are important so we cannot close the roads,” he told The National last Friday.

“Roads have now become lifelines so they must always be open. That is the bottom line. I have to keep the roads open.

“We don’t care whether there is money or not, people are our focus. We must keep the roads open.”

