Yali ban confirmed

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Beon Correction Centre and the Attorney- General’s Office confirmed yesterday that former Raicoast MP and Madang Governor James Yali is still on parole.

Yali tried to obtain nomination to contest the Madang regional seat last Sunday.

He was endorsed by the National Alliance Party despite being a prisoner on parole.

Madang election manager and provincial returning officer Peter Yasaro said Yali had to provide legal documents to prove he that was pardoned by the people or the institution concerned.

“Yali’s parole will end in December this year,” Yasaro said.

Yali presented his deposit for nomination on Sunday in Yasaro’s presence but the deposit was returned to him and nomination cancelled when Yasaro learnt his background. Yasaro said the Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato advised commission staff not to receive Yali’s nomination since he was still on parole.

Yali was convicted for rape in 2005 and sent to prison at Beon for 12 years but was released on parole later.

He had won the 2002 Raicoast open seat and was later voted in by the provincial assembly as governor after Jim Kas, the current governor, was sent to jail for interrupting an Air Niugini flight on the runway at Madang Airport in 2004.

Yali was still a prisoner at Beon jail when Raicoast people voted him back in the 2007 election but was disqualified, forcing a by-election in November 2007.

Yasaro said Yali had until the close of writs to show legal documents before the Electoral Commission would accept his nomination.

