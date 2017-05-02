Yali, son to contest two seats

By NICHOLAS SIREO

A PROMINENT Madang politician and his son have filed their nomination to contest two separate seats in Madang.

Veteran Madang politician James Yali will contest the Madang Regional and his son, James Yali Jr, will run for the Raicoast Open. The former Madang governor and Raicoast MP successfully filed his nomination last Thursday after an earlier bid for nomination was rejected by the Electoral Commission. Provincial returning officer Peter Yasaro confirmed that Yali will be contesting under the National Alliance party.

“He tried earlier to file his nomination but was disallowed to do so, however, he was later given the green light after the legality surrounding his nomination was cleared by the Electoral Commission,” Yasaro said.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato clarified that Yali is out on parole and is no longer in prison, therefore, he was allowed to stand in the general election.

Yali Jr told The National his father was the last candidate to file his nomination for Madang regional and he was confident the veteran politician would do well because of his popularity in Madang

Yali had won the 2002 Raicoast open seat and was later voted in by the provincial assembly to replace Jim Kas as governor after Kas was imprisoned in 2004 for interrupting an Air Niugini flight at the Madang airport runway.

In 2005, Yali was convicted of rape and sent to prison for 12 years. He was released on parole in 2010.

Yali made headlines as the first candidate in PNG to have won a general election while in prison. His victory in 2007 was declared null and void forcing a by-election in 2008.

Meanwhile, Yali Jr will be contesting as an independent candidate for the Raicoast open.

