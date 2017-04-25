Yama denies media report

BUSINESSMAN Peter Yama has denied media reports that his nomination to contest the Madang regional seat caused a traffic jam and impromptu mini festival last Friday.

Yama said that police escorted him and his supporters to place his nomination at the electoral office in Madang.

“I gave a 48-hour notice to police and that is why police vehicles were there to escort me,” Yama told The National.

“We made a proper request for police to escort us.

“I did not cause a traffic jam. I got supporters to go and witness my nomination and that is my constitutional right.”

Yama also denied that there was an impromptu mini festival in Madang because his supporters had the constitutional right to attend his nomination in traditional attire.

He said that was their identity and cultural right to do to support their leader.

“Or should the supporters come in shirt and trousers to town?” Yama said.

“My crowd behaved very well. The democratic process is all about people coming from their respective place to support their leader.”

Yama said that he was not vying to become the prime minister of Papua New Guinea.

“I want to be a mini-prime minister – for Madang,” he said.

“Let the big boys run for prime ministership for Papua New Guinea.”

Yama, the founder and leader of People’s Labour Party, is contesting the Madang governor’s seat currently held by Jim Kas.

In the last election in 2012, Yama contested the open seat but lost to the current MP Nixon Duban.

