Yamaros ready to face NSL defending champions

VITIS Yamaros FC are aware of the massive task tomorrow when they face National Soccer League defending champions Lae City Dwellers at the PNG Football Academy in Lae.

Team manager Micah Kameng named a 14-man squad including renowned PNG strikers Patrick Aisa and Jamal Seeto that will travel to Lae today.

Kameng said preparations for their game on Saturday were satisfactory and they would have to be strong in defence to be competitive against their opponents.

“We had good training sessions this week. We know that Dwellers has a lot of experienced players and they have class, but we have come up with a game plan and we are just looking forward to execute that on Saturday,” he said.

“I think for us, it’s all about playing a defensive style of football against the Dwellers. If we can polish our defence and improve from last weekend then I think we will be okay.”

Kameng said they would be expecting Aisa to be at his best against the Dwellers if they were to cause an upset.

“For Patrick, I think we are looking at him to have a good game and finish off the set plays when he is up front,” he said.

“We are expecting our midfielders to give him a lot of good balls so he can be able to score.

“We are also expecting him to play a leading role to have the new players follow his lead.”

Team: 1. Andrew Aopi 2. Ivan Sevese 3. George Yaleba 4. Junior Sasu 5. Basil Ling 6. Patrick Aisa 7. Jamal Seeto 8. Paul Miwa 9. Amon Mekie 10. Bidar Kaniyoisi 11. Tony Pepea 12. Gerard Makein 13. Battie Anton 14. Moses Roy.

