Yamaros score double victory

By HENRY MORABANG

FORMER premiers, Yamaros Football club, capped off another successful season by finishing top in the men’s and women’s divisions of the PMSA FA Cup challenge.

The club, under Charles Aopi, fielded two men’s and women’s teams in the one-off PMSA FA Cup challenge and came first in their respective divisions.

Yamaros Team 1 topped Pool C while Team 2 finished top in Pool D and their women finished on top in four-team competition.

PMSA match coordinator Robert Sabadi said Yamaros was the only club that was serious about taking part in the FA Cup, and he was not surprised to see their three teams in the finals.

Newcomers Simple Juniors in Pool A was the only undefeated side, topping its pool to qualify for the finals.

In Pool A, Maclaren 1 won four out of five games to finish second.

Momase topped Pool B followed by Blue Kumuls 1.

Momase won three out of five matches played to finish on top while Kumuls won two and drew three to finish second, edging Cosmos, who won two and drew two to finish third.

In the women’s final, all four teams Mungkas, Guria, Tarangau and Yamaros will play criss-cross matches to determine the finalists.

