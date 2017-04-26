Yama’s appeal upheld

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Supreme Court has quashed a national court decision that found Madang prominent leader and businessman Peter Yama guilty to two counts of contempt and sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, Justice Colin Makail and Justice Terence Higgins upheld Yama’s appeal yesterday, stating that conviction against Yama made in 2013 was unsafe.

They quashed the conviction, set aside the sentence and awarded the cost of the proceedings to Yama.

Yama was charged with two counts of contempt by the Registrar of the National Court Ian Augerea for interfering and harassing members of the police force who were on duty securing the premises of the National Court in Madang and for threatening to shoot members of the police force.

The contempt charges arose from an election petition case filed by Yama challenging the election of an Anton Yagama as elected MP for Usino-Bundi open in the 2012 elections.

Yagama also appealed in the Supreme Court over his conviction on similar charges and the court, presided by Justice Panuel Mogish, Justice Kina Bona and Justice Stephen Kassman, upheld his appeal and quashed his conviction and sentence too yesterday.

Justice David Cannings, who was presiding over the election on Sept 3, 2013, had adjourned the matter for lunch break.

Following the adjournment, Yama and his supporters were confronted and threatened with physical violence by Yagama’s supporters outside the court house.

A report was brought to the attention of the court and Justice Cannings issued directions to the court registrar to charge Yama and Yagama with contempt and later found both guilty of the charges.

Yama filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging the decision of the trial judge based on 12 grounds that included errors of law and facts on the part of the trial judge.

The court upheld his appeal.

