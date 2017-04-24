Yama’s mini festival causes traffic problems

THE nomination of Madang businessman Peter Yama, pictured, to contest the Governor’s seat turned into an impromptu mini-festival on Friday.

There was traffic jam on the town’s main road as supporters including singsing groups arrived in support of the People’s Labour Party founder.

Yama is contesting the Governor’s position currently held by Jim Kas.

Madang provincial returning officer and election manager Peter Yasaro said Kas, Yama and two others had filed their nominations to contest the Madang regional seat.

At the Gibrin nomination centre for Sumkar district, women arrived in 38 vehicles bought through the district services improvement programme funds by MP Ken Fairweather to show their support for him. Returning officer for Sumkar Albert Ului said eight candidates had so far filed their nominations for the seat including one woman.

He said six candidates had already been nominated for the Middle Ramu seat currently held by Tommy Tomscholl.

Yasaro said Usino Bundi had not received any nomination because of a confusion over the returning officer’s post.

