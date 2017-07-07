Yangoru-Saussia first to complete polling

EAST Sepik provincial election manager Kila Ralai on Wednesday said that the Yangoru-Saussia electorate was the first to complete polling.

Ralai said that the 19 teams have completed polling on Tuesday.

“All the other electorates are expected to be completed today and counting is expected to start on Monday,” Ralai said.

“So far polling is about 90 per cent completed. Counting for Ambunti-Drekirkir will be at the Ambunti Vocational Center, Maprik women’s hall for Wosera-Gawi, Maprik council chamber for Maprik, East Yangoru council chamber for Yangoru-Saussia, Angoram community hall for Angoram, Kaindi youth hall for Wewak and Dagua YC hall in Wewak for ESP regional.”

Meanwhile Ralai said that three senior Yangoru civil servants have been restrained from entering the counting venue for the Yangoru-Sausia electorate for the duration of the counting.

“Yangoru district administrator Fanston Yeninen, East Yangoru LLG manager David Tobena and Yangoru rural police station commander Sergeant Philip Kaupa have been restrained from entering the venue after most of the 16 candidates petitioned the Yangoru-Saussia returning officer Martin Wana not to allow them in.

“Although they are not part of the counting team, the candidates have become suspicious of their presence and petitioned.”

