Yangoru-Saussia to get 70 classrooms, 50 staff houses

The Yangoru-Saussia district in East Sepik will by the end of this year deliver a total 70 classrooms in all primary schools and 50 staff houses, thanks to the of leadership of local MP and Minister for Trade Commerce and Industry Richard Maru.

Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority chief executive officer Fantson Yaninen announced this recently when he officiated on behalf of Maru at the opening of a teacher’s accommodation at Wingei Primary School.

The building which can house four teachers was constructed at the cost of more than K150,000 under the district services improvement programme funding.

The 50 staff houses include 15 houses for the district’s top management which will be built at Yangoru station.

The district to date would have also completed 59 roads and 40 health facilities. With law and order, the district has spent more than K3 million.

Yaninen said K900,000 was spent every year for the salaries of nursing staff who had been recruited by the district when it encountered a shortage of staff.

“Because of the problem of staff shortages in nearly all the health facilities right throughout the district, a scholarship programme was introduced to sponsor students to take up nursing studies and later be recruited in the district. The Boram Hospital in Wewak is run down and people can’t continue to travel long distances to Wewak just to get inadequate health care,” Yaninen said.

He said the district has also spent K1 million on school fee subsidies for students attending tertiary institutions through the country for the past two years to show the district’s commitment in ensuring that quality education was provided.

