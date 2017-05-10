Yasona wants coffee to hit target

A PROMINENT coffee businessman has called on the Coffee Industry Corporation to develop a nursery that will be able to supply each grower with at least 2000 seedlings to help the industry grow further and meet Government targets.

“If each coffee grower grows 2,000 coffee seedling in a few years’ time PNG will reach three million exportable bags to boost the country’s revenue. I now call on CIC to go into massive coffee nursery project and make coffee seedlings accessible by growers in every corner of the coffee-growing provinces,” Eastern Highlands Regional seat candidate Ferro Yasona said.

Yasona said CIC should partner with coffee-growing districts which receive District Services Improvement Programme (DSIP) money so that it can benefit from the K1 million agriculture components.

“The Government allocates money through DSIP funding and wants the number of exportable bags to three million, but CIC and district MPs are not doing enough to increase the number of bags,” he said.

On the coffee berry borer, Yasona said: “Coffee sickness has always been here, this should not scare the industry, if we are scared off by the coffee berry borer, where can we get the money?”

He said the Government has always supported the agricultural sector including livestock and coffee, and major industry players like CIC need to complement that by developing more nurseries to help increase production.

He said coffee, unlike minerals, was a sustain able industry. “I also call on coffee growers to vote for leaders who can support them growing coffee.”

Yasona started off as a coffee picker as a young boy in 1963. After that he moved to Okapa where he looked after livestock at the Tarabo Lutheran Mission.

In 1966, he moved to Watarais coffee plantation outside Goroka before going to Kainantu to work in a banana and orange plantation.

He returned to the coffee industry in 1973 when he became a coffee buyer until 1980.

Yasona now owns his own coffee factory and plantations in Kainantu.

