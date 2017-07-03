Yates hails KAML’s conservative move

A POSITIVE performance by the Kina Asset Management Limited (KAML) last year has been attributed to its “conservative approach” on investment decisions.

Kina Group chief executive Syd Yates told The National that this strategy was pivotal in the progressive increase on investment returns from a considerable low of 1.3 per cent in 2014.

“Our investment strategy is very well thought of and you picked it up well in that it is a conservative approach,” he said.

“We are about maintaining our capital and you know when someone invests and provides a good return every year.

“It does not mean to say that we provide a good return just in dividends, but we also want to see some capital growth as well.

“So the value of the shares go up and have a return as well and hopefully get the best of both.

“If you remember in 2014, it was a tough year where we had a lot of shares that went down. I think the exchange rate went against us as well. So everything happened at the same time.

“That is what I mean. We can’t always go up all the time.

“It is good to have balanced returns and that is what we try to do.”

KAML investment returns have increased from 1.3 per cent in 2014 to 9 per cent in 2015, and 14.70 per cent last year. KAML reported a K6.15 million net profit last year.

Chairman Sir Rabbie Namaliu told the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday that the result was positive given the country’s weak economic condition.

