Yelia Rabbitohs’ success proves that league talent can be found everywhere

THE Yelia Rabbitohs from the Yelia LLG in Marawaka, Obura-Wanenara district are winners of the Eastern Highlands Governors Cup.

In the provincial tournamen,t hosted at the National Sports Institute in Goroka earlier in the month, Yelia proved their class among 24 teams from the nine districts of Eastern Highlands winning three pool games to qualify for the knockouts and then beating Henganofi for a grand final placing where they defeated Upper Bena Apaso 12-11 in a thrilling encounter.

Yelia skipper Scoot Kips who sustained injury during the tournament said their defence was the key to their unbeaten run and eventually claiming the cup.

Kips was impressed with his team because their opponents in the grand final had a good number of Goroka Lahanis players and to get over the hurdle was exciting. Yelia LLG president Rex Wendaji said the victory was dedicated to people of Yelia and Marawaka.

“Despite Yelia being so remote, we proved we have the talent,” Wendaji said.

The Yelia Rabbitohs are originally from Isontenu village in Kainantu and are two-time premiers of Kainantu Rugby League and represented Kainantu in the zone championship.

