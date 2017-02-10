Yokomo maintains form, roster stepping up

DEFENDING champions of the Port Moresby Softball Association Yokomo are proving to be a dominant force as competition heads into week two of round two this weekend.

President of the association Tony Daple connected the team’s success in topping the ladder with the quality pitching produced by Clifford Kouse backed with good batters most of who were on the national side.

“Clifford is such a wonderful player and Yokomo is lucky to have him. Since his transfer from Mt Hagen he has proven to be an asset of the game,” Daple said.

“Yokomo were champions last year and this year they have maintained their high performance in most of their games.”

Other teams threatening the champions in the meantime are the Brown Eagles and United Brothers.

“Brown Eagles have beaten them twice and United Brothers once but apart from that they been very dominant since the competition started,” Daple said.

The general running of the competition has been positive so far, however, Daple pointed out the wet weather as an obstacle to the normla flow of games.

“Hopefully we manage to complete all games by March, have the finals in April two weeks before the national championships,” Daple said.

Meanwhile, the Port Moresby Women’s Softball Association will also have their A-grade and B-grade competition this weekend at Bava Park.

This is also week two of round two and the defending champion United Sisters are stilling hanging onto the lead so far.

The other teams on call to battle for the top spot of the competition ladder are Mariners, Chebu and Bears.

