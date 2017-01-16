Yokomo outrun Gazelle

By HENRY MORABANG

YOKOMO saved the best for last when they scored a hefty nine runs at the top of the fifth inning to beat Gazelle 11-4 in the main game of the Port Moresby men’s A grade challenge.

Trailing 4-2 in the best part of the game, replacement Joe Kudada got the ball rolling for Yokomo when he made a two-base hit to keep the momentum going.

Next batter Micah Zale had a free walk to first base while an attempt by Taki Zale to bring Micah and Kudada was unsuccessful as he was caught one.

Kudada was on third base while Zale was on second base.

The moment of truth arrived when slugger Colin Mangot made a safe hit to the outfield to bring Kudada and Micah home to level the score 4-4 while he advanced to second base.

The next batter, catcher Tomi Kouse, made a good hit to secure first base while Mangot raced to second base.

Pitcher Clifford Kouse, who had a field day by registering a number of TKOs against Gazelle, also had a good day with a bat when he made a hit to bring Kouse and Colin home to extend the lead by two points 6-4.

Yokomo’s next batter Ene Buka attempted a bunt but was caught out by Gazelle players while Roland Meli made a safe hit to outfield to see Kouse add one more run while he was safe on first base. The score now was 7-4.

Up-and-coming Yokomo star Jack Tarasomo made a safe hit to see Roland Meli extend the lead to 8-4 while he was safe on first base.

Joe Kudada next brought Jack Tarasomo home and he made a merry-go-around to extend the lead to 10-4.

Micah Zale came home for the last run for Yokomo after he was assisted by his young brother, Taki while he and Colin Mangot were tagged out for time and game.

The game started off well when both teams scored two runs each in the opening innings.

Yokomo scored through Zale and Mangot while Gazelle through skipper Demas Totil and Miller Kuwoh.

The Francis Diap-coached side extended the lead at the bottom of the fourth inning through Demas Totil and Miller Kuwoh after sneaky play by Tony Karani.

Gazelle had the game in the bag but their poor fielding let them down and Yokomo capitalised on that to win. Results of other matches played: United Brothers forfeited Manalos 7-0, Saints upset Defence 12-6, Bears disconnected PNG Power 9-6.

