Yokomo scoop double honours

Port Moresby softball club, Yokomo, has scooped double honours at the recent national softball club championships held in Madang.

The Yokomo men’s softball club defended the title for the third consecutive year while their female counterparts won their maiden club title.

In the women’s grand final, Yokomo upset Rovers of Madang 10-0 in a one-sided affair. In fact, the game had to be called off on the fourth inning by central umpire applying the “runner head rule.”

Rovers beat Yokomo 5-2 during the round robin and were confident of winning the final but Yokomo turned the tables on them in the final.

Both Yokomo and Rovers defeated Poliamba Oilers (Kavieng) and Yamilong (Madang) respectively to play in the grand final.

The men’s grand final was a close contest but Yokomo had the upper hand defending the title for the third time beating O9ers of Madang 15-11.

Yokomo wasted no time in the opening inning to register three runs courtesy of a home-run by Briton Zale to take the lead 3-0.

The O9ers replied with one run each in the first and the second innings to trail 3-2. The pitcher/catcher combination of

Meli Taragau and Chris Karl created havoc for Yokomo batters.

Kelly Upapau in the top of the fourth inning sent another ball over the boundary for another two runs to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Madang team scored another run at the bottom of fourth to stay close to Yokomo 5-3.

In the last inning, Yokomo put on two more runs and saw off a late surge by 09ers to come winners.

